Will probe allegations of Pawan Kalyan, says Minister Peddireddi

September 11, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Minister for Forests and Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy on Monday rejected as baseless the allegations of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and actor Pawan Kalyan that the YSRCP cadres had planned to eliminate at least 50 of his party men during his Varahi Yatra.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said that Pawan Kalyan was habituated to making allegations and “padding them up with intelligence reports from the Centre”.

“We will ask the police authorities concerned to probe Pawan Kalyan’s allegations thoroughly. If they are proven wrong, we will file defamation cases against him,” Mr Ramachandra Reddy said.

Defending the arrest of TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam, the Minister said that the CB-CID officials had acted in accordance with the rule book and ruled out any political angle to the arrest.

“The involvement of Mr. Naidu in other scams, including the Inner Ring Road, will be investigated and cases will be filed,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.