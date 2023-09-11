HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Will probe allegations of Pawan Kalyan, says Minister Peddireddi

YSRCP cadres planned to eliminate 50 of my party men during Varahi Yatra, alleges Jana Sena chief

September 11, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker
If the allegations are proven wrong, we will file defamation cases against Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy told mediapersons in Tirupati on Monday.

If the allegations are proven wrong, we will file defamation cases against Pawan Kalyan, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy told mediapersons in Tirupati on Monday.

Minister for Forests and Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy on Monday rejected as baseless the allegations of Jana Sena Party (JSP) president and actor Pawan Kalyan that the YSRCP cadres had planned to eliminate at least 50 of his party men during his Varahi Yatra.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said that Pawan Kalyan was habituated to making allegations and “padding them up with intelligence reports from the Centre”.

“We will ask the police authorities concerned to probe Pawan Kalyan’s allegations thoroughly. If they are proven wrong, we will file defamation cases against him,” Mr Ramachandra Reddy said.

Defending the arrest of TDP chief and Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam, the Minister said that the CB-CID officials had acted in accordance with the rule book and ruled out any political angle to the arrest.

“The involvement of Mr. Naidu in other scams, including the Inner Ring Road, will be investigated and cases will be filed,” Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Tirupati / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.