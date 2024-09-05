GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will prevail upon insurance companies to clear claims filed by flood victims within 10 days, says Chandrababu Naidu

Govt. is thinking of ways to help those whose vehicles were not covered under insurance, he says

Published - September 05, 2024 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu interacting with flood victims during his inspection of the Mathura Nagar Bridge in Vijayawada on Thursday.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the State government would prevail upon the insurance companies to clear the claims made by flood victims within 10 days.

Mr. Naidu, on Wednesday, said that many two-wheelers and four-wheelers were damaged due to the floods. “The government will ensure that the claims put in by owners of insured vehicles will be cleared within 10 days. The government is thinking of a solution for vehicles that are not covered under insurance,” the Chief Minister said.

Secondly, many people who were running small business, as well as petty traders, suffered steep losses. They had borrowed loans from banks or had invested their own savings. The government will have to handhold such victims, the Chief Minister said. “With the cooperation of the Central government, the State government will give concessions in interest, reduced principal amount, and increase the number of instalments for repayment of loans etc.,” he added.

