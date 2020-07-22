Will pressure Centre for implementation of AP Reorganisation Act: YSRCP MPs

Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, A. Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Mopidevi Venkataramana, who were sworn-in as members of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, said they would press for implementation of the A.P. Reorganisation Act (APRA) in letter and spirit.
Speaking to mediapersons, the MPs said they would mount pressure on the Union government to fulfil all the assurances contained in the APRA and observed that it was the Centre’s responsibility to bridge the entire revenue deficit faced by the State.
Of the total revenue deficit of ₹16,000 crore, only about ₹5,000 crore was given by the Centre so far, they claimed, while thanking Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for sending them to the Rajya Sabha.
Mr. Bose said he and Mr. Venkataramana belonged to the Backward Classes (BCs), which paved the way for their nomination to the Upper House in Parliament as Mr. Jagan was committed to their (BCs) empowerment. Mr. Venkataramana said Mr. Jagan was committed to delivering corruption-free governance and improving the living standards of the poor.
Mr. Rami Reddy said the Centre should give the promised hand-holding to Andhra Pradesh to mitigate the impact of bifurcation and help it in overcoming the crisis precipitated by COVID.
