‘Will play the role of a mother for overall development of the district’

District Collector G. Srijana has said that she will play the role of a mother in providing justice to the needy and for the development of the district in all aspects.

“At times I will be very tough to get things done and at other times I will be soft and extend my support to victims whenever necessary,” Ms. Srijana said.

In an interaction with the media on Friday, the Collector said an assessment has been done on the facilities, quality of teaching, menu and the food in government-run hostels.

“Instructions have been given to focus on providing quality education to children in hostels and maintenance of Anganwadi Centres. We will guide poor students in hostels on aspiration building, career development, avenues in the market and inculcate knowledge for their overall development,” Ms. Srijana said.

“Skill gap analysis, implementation of various government schemes and placement opportunities were being identified in small and medium industries to provide employment opportunities for youth, particularly women,” she added.

“About 100 hazardous industries are there in NTR District. Special teams would be constituted soon to check safety measures being implemented in factories and industries,” the Collector explained.

“Many RO water plants and packaged water supply units in the district need to be verified on licensing system, hygiene and the quality of water being supplied. Very soon, a review would be done on Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and focus would be laid on sewage, drinking water supply and maintenance of markets,” she said.

“We will launch a special drive in NTR District to check ganja peddling and consumption. Awareness programmes would be conducted against drugs and ganja,” the Collector said.