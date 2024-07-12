GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Will play the role of a mother for overall development of the district’

No compromise in maintenance of government hostels, teaching and quality of food, says Collector G. Srijana

Updated - July 12, 2024 08:28 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 08:27 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
NTR District Collector G. Srijana during an interaction with the media in Vijayawada on Friday

NTR District Collector G. Srijana during an interaction with the media in Vijayawada on Friday | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

District Collector G. Srijana has said that she will play the role of a mother in providing justice to the needy and for the development of the district in all aspects.

“At times I will be very tough to get things done and at other times I will be soft and extend my support to victims whenever necessary,” Ms. Srijana said.

In an interaction with the media on Friday, the Collector said an assessment has been done on the facilities, quality of teaching, menu and the food in government-run hostels.

“Instructions have been given to focus on providing quality education to children in hostels and maintenance of Anganwadi Centres. We will guide poor students in hostels on aspiration building, career development, avenues in the market and inculcate knowledge for their overall development,” Ms. Srijana said.

“Skill gap analysis, implementation of various government schemes and placement opportunities were being identified in small and medium industries to provide employment opportunities for youth, particularly women,” she added.

“About 100 hazardous industries are there in NTR District. Special teams would be constituted soon to check safety measures being implemented in factories and industries,” the Collector explained.

“Many RO water plants and packaged water supply units in the district need to be verified on licensing system, hygiene and the quality of water being supplied. Very soon, a review would be done on Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and focus would be laid on sewage, drinking water supply and maintenance of markets,” she said.

“We will launch a special drive in NTR District to check ganja peddling and consumption. Awareness programmes would be conducted against drugs and ganja,” the Collector said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / development / education / employment / food / justice and rights / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.