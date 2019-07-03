Will personally monitor ‘Spandana’, says CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Tuesday that he would personally monitor the progress achieved in redressing public grievances received during ‘Spandana’, and instructed the officials to give receipts for the applications submitted by the people with clear timeline.

In a teleconference with the district Collectors, the SPs and officials on the conduct of ‘Spandana’, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the entire information related to the programme should be uploaded to the government portals for easy tracking and cross-verification.

He instructed the Collectors and SPs to take personal care of the issues brought to their notice for improving the service delivery mechanism.