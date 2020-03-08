Will order probe into MANSAS ‘irregularities’, says Sanchaita

VIZIANAGARAM

08 March 2020 00:07 IST

‘I have been receiving complaints of shady land deals for last four years’

Chairperson of the Maharaja Alak Narayana Society of Arts and Science (MANSAS) Trust Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju on Saturday said that she would order a probe into the alleged irregularities in the land transactions and other issues of the Trust as well as the Simhachalam Devasthanam.

“I have been receiving many complaints about the irregularities in the last four years,” Ms. Sanchaita told The Hindu on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The MANSAS Trust has under its control 14,800 acres of prime land in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam districts.

Legal battle

“I will wage a legal battle to prove that I am the legitimate heir of my father Pusapati Ananda Gajapathi Raju, who had died in 2016,” Ms. Sanchaita said.

“My uncle (P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju) and his family members have never treated me as a part of the Pusapati family. It was clearly evident during the funeral of my father. They did not allow me to enjoy the property rights. I am fighting over the issue legally. The court made me to implead in the issue,” said Ms. Sanchaita, who is an advocate by profession.

“I was made the Chairperson of the MANSAS Trust after a relentless fight. I had sent many documents to the Endowments Department on my rights after the death of my father. Fortunately, the government responded and made me the Chairperson and others as members without giving a chance for the third persons to intrude into the affairs of the Trust,” she observed.

The TDP government headed by former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao had empowered women by taking some historic decisions.

“My uncle and others have repeatedly been stating that only male members of the family should head the Trust. It is an insult to women. I request people to debate on the issue on the the World Women’s Day (March 8), which is aimed at creating awareness on women’s rights and equality,” Ms. Sanchaita said.