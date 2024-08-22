ADVERTISEMENT

Will oppose Wakf Bill tooth and nail, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

Published - August 22, 2024 08:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP has always worked for the welfare and development of Muslim minorities, he says, adding that the party MPs will raise their concerns in Parliament

G V R Subba Rao
Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asserted that his party will oppose the Wak Bill tooth and nail.

Addressing members of Muslim minorities at the party office on Thursday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy pledged his continued support for the community’s welfare.

“The YSRCP has always focussed on addressing the issues of Muslim minorities. It has consistently worked for their welfare and development, and will continue to support them. The Wakf Bill has raised concerns about land encroachment issues. The party’s MPs will represent the concerns raised,” he asserted.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the party’s Rajya Sabha member, V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee, would take the lead in presenting their objections.

Encroachments

Expressing their concerns, representatives of Muslim organisations said that over 70% of Wakf lands were encroached upon. The provisions in the proposed Wakf Bill would prevent these lands from being reclaimed by the rightful beneficiaries, they alleged.

They further mentioned that the Bill was designed to weaken the entire system. They appreciated the YSRCP’s opposition to the Bill and noted that it was only due to the party’s stance that the Bill was referred to the JPC by the Central Government.

Former MLA Hafeez Khan highlighted the steps taken by the YSRCP government for the protection of Wakf lands. Making the Wakf Board stronger and uploading the land details online was a big development, he said, adding that G.O. No. 60 was issued for the first time in the country to prevent encroachment of Wakf lands.

