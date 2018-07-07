Will oppose Telugu Desam tooth and nail, says Pawan

Repeatedly targeting the TDP government for its “indiscriminate loot of land and corruption,” Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, and his son Lokesh, Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan has declared himself a strong opponent of the ruling party in contrast to his unstinting and selfless support in 2014.

“I went against my brother, guru, and God Chiranjeevi and stood by you. But I will oppose you equally strongly now. You have thousands of crores at stake if you lose the elections, but I have nothing but the clothes I wear,” he declared while addressing a meeting after leading a parade of the party workers on the Beach Road here that marked the conclusion of his Uttarandhra Porata Yatra.

Exploitation of resources

He said the north Andhra region remained backward in spite of its resources. But its land and resources were being systematically exploited by outsiders.

Land remained uncultivated for lack of irrigation projects on the rivers, and with people migrating, outsiders were buying the lands, he said. Demanding a discussion on the public policies, he challenged the Chief Minister to hold an all-party meeting on the backwardness of the north Andhra region. I had extended support to the TDP in the hope that all parts of the State would be equitably developed. “But my hopes have been belied,” he said.

Dig at Lokesh

“Youth are languishing without employment. A labourer’s son is remaining a labourer. But the Chief Minister’s son is ready to don the role of a CM,” he said.

Corruption was taking place right under the nose of Mr. Lokesh with even the posts of contract lecturer and anganwadi teacher being sold, he alleged.

Franklin Templeton was being allotted 40 acres land at a mere ₹35 lakh an acre though in the U.S. it had a mere 10 acres, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said, declaring that he was not against creation of wealth, but its loot. There was no difference between the TDP and the YSRCP. The former would do it legally and the latter in a high-handed manner, he charged.

When I raised my voice against the Centre for not granting SCS, the TDP was not ready to support me. Even the BJP leaders compared the Central funds with the Tirupati laddu, the JSP president recalled.

‘Game for rail roko?’

On the railway zone issue, Mr. Pawan Kalyan wanted the Chief Minister, Mr. Lokesh, and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to join him in a ‘rail roko’ agitation. Responding to repeated slogans of “CM... CM” by youth, who mostly comprised the audience, he said they should first enrol themselves and vote.

“Whether I win or lose, I will stand by the people,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan asserted, adding he would not be cowed down by threats.

He, however, criticised Pendurti MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy for allegedly calling him a mere actor. The Jana Sena president reminded Mr. Murthy that he was in a political party that had been founded by an actor.