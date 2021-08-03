Will oppose privatisation of steel plant, says Jana Sena

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 August 2021 20:10 IST

‘YSR Congress Party duping people on the issue’

The Jana Sena Party (JSP) stands with the steel workers and displaced persons in their fight against the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), party State general secretary Siva Sankar has said.

He was speaking at a protest organised by the party at the Gandhi statue here on Tuesday. JSP chief Pawan Kalyan has already clarified his stand and the party would do all that was possible within its means to oppose the privatisation of the VSP, Mr. Siva Sankar said.

Referring to the criticism that the JSP would not be in a position to question the BJP government as it has an alliance with the latter, Mr. Siva Sankar said that the JSP-BJP alliance was only during elections, and it does not mean that the JSP would support every action of the BJP government. He alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was showing false concern towards VSP employees and the plant, which was evident from the party leaders staging ‘padayatras’.

The JSP leader alleged that the YSR Congress Party government had initially agreed to the Centre’s proposal but was now acting innocent. He said that the Centre could not have taken the decision without consulting the State government and alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was duping people.

Assuring the steel workers and displaced persons that the JSP would stand by them in their fight for justice, Mr. Siva Sankar said that the protest was only a beginning and not the end.

Party State general secretary Bolisetty Satya and party leader Kona Tata Rao also addressed the gathering.

JSP corporators and party workers participated in the protest.