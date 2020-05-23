Andhra Pradesh

Will oppose diversion of Burugupudi wetland: BJP

Will join farmers in their protest, says Somu Veerraju

Bharatiya Janata Party National Executive member and MLC Somu Veerraju on Saturday said that the BJP would join the farmers and local communities to fight against the diversion of Burugupudi wetland (locally knows as Ava land) for housing purpose near Rajamahendravaram in East Godavari district.

“A protest will be held with the farmers and local communities to persuade the State Government to withdraw the proposal of diverting the Burugupudi wetland for housing purpose, as such a proposal will lead to inundation of the surrounding areas of the site in the future,” Mr. Veerraju told reporters here.

On leveling of the Department of Ports land with mangrove cover for housing purpose in Kakinada, Mr. Veerraju said that BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has sought the intervention of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change to stop the project for the protection of the mangrove cover.

“The BJP’s East Godavari chapter will intensify the fight against the destruction of the Kakinada mangroves,” said Mr. Veerraju.

