Will operate from 3 capitals soon: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy inspecting the Independence Day parade in Vijayawada on Saturday.

VIJAYAWADA

16 August 2020 07:52 IST

Chief Minister pays tributes to freedom fighters, salutes COVID warriors

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday said the government would start operating from three Capitals in the State soon.

Delivering his speech after unfurling the national flag at the 74th Independence Day celebrations at IGMC Stadium here, Mr. Jagan said the foundation stones for the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam and Judicial Capital in Kurnool would be laid shortly. The 14-month-rule of his government followed justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, said the Chief Minister, who reviewed the police parade on the occasion.

Tableaux of Medical and Health, Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development, COVID warriors, Fire Services and other departments highlighted various government schemes. Recalling the services of the freedom fighters, Mr. Jagan paid tributes to them. He saluted the doctors, nurses, para-medical and sanitation staff, police, grama and ward volunteers, sachivalayam staff and officers of various departments, who were fighting against COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Schemes

Listing the schemes rolled out for students, women, the elderly and other sections of society, Mr. Jagan said of the 129 promises made during elections, 83 were implemented, 30 were ready for grounding and 39, which were not announced in the manifesto, were being implemented. A calender had been released in this regard, he said. He said the government was mounting pressure on the Centre for granting Special Category Statue (SCS) for A.P., and would follow it up continuously. The Chief Minister said Polavaram project would be completed by 2021, and six more irrigation projects would be taken up. Stating that 33% of the population did not have facilities for education even after 74 years of Independence, he said educational institutions were being developed under ‘Nadu-Nedu’, and government was implementing ‘Amma Vodi’, ‘Gorumudda’, ‘Vidya and Vasati Deevena’, Fee Reimbursement and introduction of English medium in all government-run schools under new education policy.

About 1.4 lakh government jobs were filled, of which 82.5% were allocated to SC, ST and BC candidates. As many as 2.7 lakh volunteers were appointed for providing better services, he said. In all, 2,200 ailments were brought under Aarogyasri, 1,100 ‘104 and 108’ vehicles were launched and PHCs and government hospitals were being developed and 16 more medical colleges were sanctioned.