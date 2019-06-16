Will not shelve projects in Amaravati midway: Botcha

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Saturday sought to allay fears that the government would cancel a few projects in Amaravati by stating that it would crack the whip only in cases where irregularities had taken place on a large scale.

“It does not mean the whole projects will be shelved midway and people need not have any apprehensions over it,” Mr. Satyanarayana said during a brief chat with the media after assuming office in his chambers located in Block 2 of the Secretariat.

Thrust areas

Mr. Satyanarayana said the government would develop the State in all spheres with the support of the Centre.

Due priority would be accorded to housing in both urban and rural areas, drinking water supply and improving sanitation. Besides, steps would be taken to alleviate poverty, which was forcing people to migrate to far-off places. Mr. Satyanarayana said Andhra Pradesh would be transformed into a progressive State and welfare would be on top of the agenda. This aspect had already been demonstrated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as he launched a slew of pro-poor programmes, he added.

The Minister pointed out that the government had increased the wages of municipal sanitary workers from ₹12,000 to ₹18,000.

Mr. Satyanarayana’s wife and former MP Jhansi Lakshmi and Anakapalli MLA Gudivada Amarnath were among those present.

Jalayagnam projects

Assuming office in his chambers located in Block 4, Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar said the government would ensure that there was no corruption in the irrigation projects.

“The government intends to complete the Jalayagnam projects launched during Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure as soon as possible,” he added.