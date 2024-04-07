Will not remain silent if scamsters try to loot Vijayawada, says YSRCP Lok Sabha candidate Kesineni Nani

April 07, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Vijayawada

Vijayawada Lok Sabha candidate from YSR Congress Party Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) on April 7 (Sunday) launched a scathing attack on the TDP-JSP-backed BJP nominee for Vijayawada West Assembly constituency Y. Satyanarayana (Sujana) Chowdary, saying that he will not remain silent “if scamsters attempt to loot Vijayawada”.

As part of a door-to-door campaign in support of the YSRCP candidate for Vijayawada West constituency Shaik Asif, along with Vijayawada Mayor R. Bhagyalakshmi, Mr. Nani accused the BJP nominee of being hand-in-glove with the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the Amaravati land scam.

He said Mr. Chowdary, who was a member of the Capital Development Committee, should explain to people of the State his contribution for the cause. He accused the TDP of cheating farmers of the capital region after taking over the 33,000 acres of land given by them for development of a new capital for the residual Andhra Pradeshs.

He said the voters of Vijayawada West Assembly segment were a mix of different caste, religion and community. “They are politically matured and understand as to which leader will do justice to them and serve them with commitment,” he said, adding that the YSRCP nominee was sure to win the elections hands down. “Unlike the BJP candidate who travels only by special flights and luxurious cars, Mr. Asif is a local man and has a good understanding of the issues faced by the residents in this constituency,” he said.

Referring to the TDP chief’s frequent vacillation, he said in 2014 elections, Mr. Naidu had formed an alliance with the BJP, but walked out of it in 2018, accusing the party of depriving Andhra Pradesh of the promised Special Category Status, fund allocation for Polavaram project, failure to fulfil the promises made at the time of the State bifurcation and for allocating funds to the tune of only ₹1,500 crore, against the need for ₹1 lakh crore for construction of a new capital city. Mr. Nani said Mr. Naidu should explain to the people what had changed in the existing situation that he decided to forge an alliance with the BJP again.

Mr. Nani said in the 43rd division alone, development works worth ₹100 crore were taken up under the YSR Congress Party rule. He said Mr. Naidu wanted to develop only Amaravati, leaving Vijayawada as the old city.