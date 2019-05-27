Will not quit TDP at any cost: Ganta

Referring to the talk in political circles that he will quit the TDP, former HRD Minister and MLA-elect from Visakhapatnam North Ganta Srinivasa Rao has dubbed it as a rumour.

Responding to a query at the ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by Vizag Journalists’ Forum (VJF) here on Sunday, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the TDP had given him political life and he would not desert the party at any cost.

“Political equations made me join the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2009, but I did not have any differences with TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu even then. Rather, I had informed Mr. Naidu of the reasons before leaving the party. Even after the PRP merged with the Congress, I had said that Mr. Naidu was my political mentor and this holds good even now,” he said.

GVMC election

Mr. Srinivasa Rao thanked the voters for electing TDP candidates from all the four Assembly constituencies in the city. He said this would help the party in the GVMC elections.