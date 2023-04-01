ADVERTISEMENT

Will not be cowed down by violence perpetrated by YSRCP: BJP

April 01, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - NELLORE/ONGOLE

Mr. Anjaneya Reddy said it was unfortunate that the police remained a mute spectator as YSRCP workers attacked the BJP leader’s car with sticks and stones.

The Hindu Bureau

BJP cadre staging a protest in Ongole on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SRINIVAS KOMMURI

The BJP on Saturday organised protests in south coastal Andhra Pradesh deploring what they alleged a ‘‘pre-planned’‘ attack on its national secretary Y. Satya Kumar’s convoy by YSRCP cadre.

In Nellore, BJP cadre led by its state unit spokesman K. Anjaneya Reddy took out a protest march to the collectorate and shouted slogans against the ruling party, alleging that YSRCP cadre broke the windowpanes of the BJP leader’s car. Mr. Anjaneya Reddy said it was unfortunate that the police remained a mute spectator as YSRCP workers attacked the BJP leader’s car with sticks and stones.

In Ongole, BJP cadre led by the party’s Prakasam district president P.V. Siva Reddy staged a demonstration in-front of the Prakasam Bhavan, demanding stern police action against the followers of YSRCP Bapatla MP N. Suresh, who they claimed was behind the incident.

Mr. Siva Reddy said the BJP fully backed the protracted struggle by farmers demanding that Amaravati be developed as the capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The BJP would not be cowed down by such ‘‘violent acts by YSRCP goons’‘, he asserted and added that the party high command had taken a serious note of the violence, which coincided with the farmers protest completing 1,200 days.

