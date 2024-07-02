GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will make Thatipudi reservoir best tourism spot in the district, says MSME Minister

Published - July 02, 2024 07:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas addressing people at the Thatipudi reservoir, in Vizianagaram district on Tuesday.

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Kondapalli Srinivas on Tuesday said that he would take steps to make Thatipudi reservoir as the best tourism spot in the district, while giving priority to its maintenance with the allocation of additional funds. He released water from the reservoir located in Gantyada mandal to provide irrigation facilities for 15,365 acres of land.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the government was taking steps to ensure that water was supplied to the tail-end areas. He said that Thatipudi reservoir was already attracting many visitors and those numbers would go up when more facilities would be created. S. Kota MLA Kolla Lalita Kumari, Vizianagaram Collector B.R. Ambedkar and others were also present.

