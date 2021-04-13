Will make Dugarajapatnam port project a reality: Chinta

The Congress candidate for Tirupati by-election holds a roadshow in Gudur

The Congress party will ensure that the Dugarajapatnam port, promised to the State in Parliament, becomes a reality, said Congress Working Committee member Chinta Mohan.

Holding a roadshow in Gudur on Monday, Dr. Chinta Mohan said the promised public sector port remained a non-starter as the ruling BJP at the Centre and the ruling YSR Congress Party in the State remained indifferent to the cause to favour a private port player. The opposition Telugu Desam Party also did a disservice to the State’s cause when it was in power, alleged the former Union Minister.

The Congress party candidate for the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection asserted that he would leave no stone unturned to anchor the major port as it was imperative for the development of the backward region.

All sections of people were fed up with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the State, which competed with each other in imposing hefty taxes on petrol, diesel, cooking gas and other essential commodities making the lives of the common people miserable on one hand, and currying favours with the big corporate firms on the other, he said.

While the Congress party had all along worked for the uplift of the downtrodden sections of people, the saffron party made the scheme of reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes(OBCs) irrelevant by resorting large scale privatisation of public sector units, he alleged.