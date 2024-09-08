GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will launch ‘Operation Budameru’ to prevent flooding of Vijayawada in future, says A.P. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu

Focus will be on removing the encroachments along its course, he asserts; relief measures in Vijayawada city have gained further pace, he says, adding that the government’s performance has achieved 88% positive rating

Published - September 08, 2024 11:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to a flood-affected area in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to a flood-affected area in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has expressed his resolve to launch ‘Operation Budameru’ soon to prevent massive flooding of Vijayawada city in the future, with due focus on removing the encroachments along its course.

Addressing the media at the Collectorate here on September 8 (Sunday) night, Mr. Naidu said the government was working round the clock to mitigate the suffering of nearly six lakh people affected by the floods.

He said, while the heavy inflows into the Krishna river and Budameru caused unprecedented floods, due emphasis was laid on preventing the latter from causing such devastation in the future.

As on date, the city had about 0.51 tmcft of floodwater, and the government was geared up to meet any contingency keeping in view the formation of yet another depression in the Bay of Bengal, he said.

Analysis of the rainfall and its impact was being done by the Vassar Labs, and necessary flood containment measures were being taken accordingly.

The relief measures in Vijayawada city gained further pace. The government was exploring ways to compensate for the loss incurred by the people on account of the destruction of a wide range of domestic appliances, including the feasibility of providing subsidy from its coffers.

On the other hand, it made arrangements for speedy settlement of insurance claims. The loss to businesses, big and small, was being assessed, he said while stating that the government’s performance achieved 88% positive rating and also won Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s appreciation.

Mr. Naidu said he alerted the District Collectors about the depression that was brewing in the Bay of Bengal and the possibility of it triggering heavy rains in the north coastal districts, especially in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, and the flooding of Yeleru reservoir, which could wreak havoc in East Godavari district.

He said the Yeleru reservoir had a capacity of 24 tmcft. It already had 21 tmcft due to rains. The newly formed depression could have its impact from Srikakulam to Bapatla districts, he said.

