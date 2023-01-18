Will join Lokesh’s padayatra and make it a success in Visakhapatnam region, says Ganta Srinivasa Rao

January 18, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and Visakhapatnam North legislator Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that the padayatra of party general secretary N. Lokesh will begin on January 27 and cover about 4,000 kilometers in 400 days.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday on the occasion of party founder N.T. Rama Rao’s death anniversary, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that Mr. Lokesh’s walkathon would cover 175 Assembly constituencies.

“The padayatra will surely attract youth and women, and help the party achieve the desired success in the ensuing elections,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, and added that he was gearing up to join and make the padayatra a success in the Visakhapatnam region.

In response to a query, Mr. Srinivasa Rao reiterated that he had no plan to quit the TDP, and asserted that the party would form the government after the elections.

Recalling NTR’s contributions, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the late leader had stormed to power within nine months of forming the TDP. “NTR had played a vital role in the formation of the National Front at the Centre and ushered in many reforms during his term as Chief Minister,” he said.

Earlier, party leaders such as former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patradu; MLAs Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu and P.V.G.R. Naidu; MLC D. Rama Rao; Palla Srinivasa Rao; Pasarla Prasad; Paila Mutyala Naidu; and former MLA Gandi Babji paid floral tributes to NTR at his statue at RK Beach. They participated in a blood donation programme at the party office.

Blood donation

“Nearly 200 units have been collected in the blood donation programmes conducted on the occasion in Visakhapatnam district. About 120 units have been collected at Gajuwaka, 42 units at Pudimadaka, eight units at the party office in Ramnagar, and 14 units at Bhimili,” said R. Sunitha, administrative officer of NTR Blood Bank, Visakhapatnam.