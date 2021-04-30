‘Will increase beds at care centres’

Collector V. Vinay Chand said beds at COVID-19 Care Centres would be increased from 2,800 to 3,400 in the city. He was speaking to State COVID-19 Special Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy in a video-conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that apart from COVID-19 care centres, four more hospitals will be facilitated in rural areas. He also added that they are monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation. The Collector also spoke to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and briefed him about the steps being taken to tackle the pandemic.