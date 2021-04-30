Andhra Pradesh

‘Will increase beds at care centres’

Collector V. Vinay Chand said beds at COVID-19 Care Centres would be increased from 2,800 to 3,400 in the city. He was speaking to State COVID-19 Special Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy in a video-conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Vinay Chand said that apart from COVID-19 care centres, four more hospitals will be facilitated in rural areas. He also added that they are monitoring the health of COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation. The Collector also spoke to Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and briefed him about the steps being taken to tackle the pandemic.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2021 12:43:24 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/will-increase-beds-at-care-centres/article34444769.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY