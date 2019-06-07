Will improve road connectivity: M.V.V. Satyanarayana

YSRCP MP-elect M.V.V. Satyanarayana on Thursday promised to focus on improving road connectivity. Mr. Satyanarayana assured members of A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation here that he would extend all possible help to foster economic growth and make Visakhapatnam a world-class city.

Mr. Satyanarayana said his priorities included the Metro Rail, Bhogapuram airport, taking up expansion of the Anandapuram-Anakapalle National Highway, construction of flyovers, and six-laning the Beach Road to decongest traffic.

A.P. Chambers president G. Sambasiva Rao said the service roads along NH-16 need to be widened to a minimum of 40 ft. He sought improved road connectivity to industrial parks to ensure ease of doing business, and a private bus depot in line with Koyambedu in Chennai, and truck parking yards.

Mr. Sambasiva Rao sought APIIC to develop heavy industrial units and industrial parks and underlined the necessity to develop three big parking terminals beyond Anakapalli, Kottavalasa and Anandapuram junctions.

The city needs a vegetable and fruit market with all facilities, he said.

Chairman of Sub-Committee on Tourism, A.P. Chambers, K. Vijay Mohan, said upfront charges like registration of land duty, conversion of land, vacant land tax, plan approval and power connections account for 30-35% of the total investment, which is a major hurdle towards setting up tourism projects. Mr. Vijay Mohan sought reduction of GST to 12% for hotels and 5% for restaurants and slashing of power charges to ₹5 per unit and removing peak load charges to boost tourism sector.