Andhra Pradesh: Will hold grievance meets for tribals once a month, says Collector

Cultural performances mark celebrations of World Tribal Day in NTR District

Children in traditional attire take part in the World Tribal Day celebrations organised by the Tribal Welfare Department in Vijayawada on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that a special grievance programme to address the issues of tribals will be conducted once a month hereafter.

The district’s Tribal Welfare and Development Department celebrated the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, commonly known as World Tribal Day, in the city on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inaugural meeting, Mr. Rao said that the State government is implementing several schemes for the tribals and called upon the tribal people to make use of them to become financially and socially independent.

He said arrangements will be made to conduct a special grievance redressal programme by the Tribal Welfare Department once a month in the district. He said the issues being faced by tribals will be resolved through the special grievance programme.

He said several tribal families have been given houses in the Jagananna housing colonies and asked eligible families who have not applied for houses to immediately approach authorities concerned. Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu said that the State government has set up various welfare and development corporations for the uplift of tribal communities. He said the State government disbursed ₹7.12 crore to 33.92 lakh tribals through Direct Benefit Transfer under various schemes.

Students in traditional attire performed dances with the officials and various other cultural programmes were conducted on the occasion. AP State Minorities Finance Corporation chairman Sk. Asik. Viswa Brahmin Corporation chairman T. Srikanth, District Tribal Welfare and Development Officer M. Rukmangadhayya, Deputy Mayors Bellam Durga and Avuthu Sailaja Reddy and others were present.

Meanwhile, Krishna district also celebrated World Tribal Day. Joint Collector Mahesh Kumar, ZP chairperson Uppala Harika and others took part.