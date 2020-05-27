Andhra Pradesh

Will go ahead with English medium: Jagan

The next step is Class 7, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said he was moving ahead with “an iron will” to implement the decision to introduce English medium in all government schools from Classes 1 to 6 from the next academic year.

“I am keen on making English medium compulsory in all government schools from this year in spite of several obstacles. Next year (2021), we will introduce it from Class 7 so that students will become eligible to write examinations in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) pattern. We have already moved the Supreme Court on this issue and parents have overwhelmingly backed our decision. Who does not want his children to be proficient in English? Are those opposing English medium sending their children to Telugu medium schools?” asked Mr. Jagan.

‘Parents’ choice’

Speaking on Day 3 of ‘Mana-Palana - Mee Suchana,’ he said the government had conveyed the survey findings in which more than 96 % of parents favoured the switch, to the State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) which in turn asked the government to have at least one school in Telugu medium for every mandal.

“I urge everyone to think on these lines. Even if our driver speaks to us in English, will we not treat him with respect? I want everyone to think that every poor family should be empowered, and English Medium is the only option,” the Chief Minister said.

Minister for HRD Adimulapu Suresh, Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and officials were present.

