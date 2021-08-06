Will give badminton academy a tangible shape soon: Sindhu

Jagan felicitates her for winning a bronze in Tokyo Olympics

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday felicitated ace shuttler P.V. Sindhu for winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Ms. Sindhu, along with her family members, called on Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the Secretariat and thanked him for his support and blessings.

The Chief Minister asked Ms. Sindhu to start the proposed badminton academy in Visakhapatnam soon and train youngsters.

Later, Sports Minister M. Srinivasa Rao, Special Secretary Rajat Bhargava and Commissioner of Information and Public Relations T. Vijay Kumar Reddy handed over a cheque for ₹30 lakh to Ms. Sindu for winning the medal at the global sporting event.

Later, addressing the media, Ms. Sindhu said she was happy to bring an Olympic medal home as the Chief Minister had wished when she met him before leaving for Tokyo. “I will soon give a tangible shape to the badminton academy,” she said.

“The 2% sports quota for job-seekers and the YSR Awards being given by the Andhra Pradesh government will encourage talented sportspersons to win laurels for the country,” Ms. Sindhu said.

‘Will win a gold in 2024’

Later in the day, Ms. Sindhu, along with her family members, offered prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri here. The temple authorities accorded her a traditional welcome with ‘poorna kumbham’. Executive Officer Bhramaramba presented her a photograph of Goddess Kanaka Durga, prasadam and silk vastrams.

Later, addressing the media, she said, “I need to play in the 2024 Olympics and bag a gold medal.”