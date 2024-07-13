Will focus on women’s safety, missing cases, cybercrimes: new Vijayawada Commissioner of Police

New Commissioner of Police S.V. Rajasekhara Babu assumed office on Saturday; he succeeds P.H.D. Ramakrishna, who had been transferred.

He later called on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to thank him. Before taking charge, Mr. Rajasekhara Babu visited the Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri and performed special pujas.

Speaking to media persons later, he said he will focus on women’s safety and missing cases. “We have 1,800 CCTV cameras across the NTR commissionerate ... vulnerability mapping will be done to prevent crimes against women,” Mr. Rajashekara Babu said.

The redressal system of public grievances will be strengthened, and steps will be taken to eradicate drug peddling, he said. “Service of psychiatrists and de-addiction centres will be availed of to counsel drug addicts,” the Commissioner of Police said, adding that a toll-free number will be launched for the public to report drug peddling to the police.”

As for cybercrimes, ‘cyber commandos’ will be appointed, and services of cyber volunteers will be used. Besides, awareness programmes on different modus operandi of cybercrimes will be organised to prevent online frauds, he said.

Deputy commissioners of police Adhiraj Singh Rana, K. Srinivasa Rao, Chakravarthy, Udaya Rani and other officers called on the new Commissioner of Police.