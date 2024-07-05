ADVERTISEMENT

Will focus on pending irrigation projects and linkage of rivers, says new Srikakulam District Collector

Published - July 05, 2024 06:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar

Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Friday urged the cooperation of people as well as public representatives for speedy development of Srikakulam district. Addressing the media conference here, he said that suggestions and support of the stakeholders would help the government in discharging its duties in an effective manner.

He assured to give special priority to pending irrigation projects and linkage of rivers. Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted Officers Association’s president Hanumanthu Sairam, senior leader Rai Venugopal and others met the Collector and assured to cooperate in implementation of developmental activities and welfare schemes.

