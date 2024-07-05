GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will focus on pending irrigation projects and linkage of rivers, says new Srikakulam District Collector

Published - July 05, 2024 06:15 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar

Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar

Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar on Friday urged the cooperation of people as well as public representatives for speedy development of Srikakulam district. Addressing the media conference here, he said that suggestions and support of the stakeholders would help the government in discharging its duties in an effective manner.

He assured to give special priority to pending irrigation projects and linkage of rivers. Andhra Pradesh Non Gazetted Officers Association’s president Hanumanthu Sairam, senior leader Rai Venugopal and others met the Collector and assured to cooperate in implementation of developmental activities and welfare schemes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.