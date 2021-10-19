Will focus on implementation of govt. schemes, says ZP chief

Zilla Parishad new Chairperson Piriya Vijaya has said that periodical inspections of all the departments and field inspections to know the progress of the developmental activities at villages would be given top priority for the effective implementation of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flagship programmes.

She said that the developmental activities in rural areas would ensure economic activity locally and benefit thousands of people living in remote areas.

Ms.Vijaya, who was recently elected unanimously as the ZP chairperson, took charge on Monday and revealed her action plan to take up developmental activities in all 38 mandals of the district.

“We will hold monthly reviews to observe the progress of all the works taken up by each department. It will certainly help us to know the ground situation and take up corrective measures. Along with local public representatives, including ZPTC members, we will take up field inspections. It will act as a deterrent and make officials meet the expectations of the government,” she told the media here.

Ms. Vijaya, who was elected as the ZPTC member from Kaviti, is the wife of former MLA of Itchapuram Piriya Sairaj.

She promised to take up more charitable activities across the district in association with the Uddanam Foundation established by her husband a decade ago. “The foundation has been providing safe drinking water to thousands of families affected by kidney problems. I will give top priority to rural water supply in all remote places including Uddanam region,” she added.

Earlier, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer B. Lakshmipati and officials greeted her and explained the various developmental and welfare activities being supervised by the Zilla Parishad.