Will fight on public issues after the NDA allies’ ‘honeymoon period’ is over, says Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed his resolve to fight on issues concerning people after the NDA allies’ “honeymoon period” comes to an end. He has advised his cadres not to be dejected about the electoral defeat.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have done a 14 month-long padayatra. I am still energetic and have age on my side. What we have just seen is the first half of the movie. We will rise again like in the past,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said while addressing a meeting of the YSRCP MLCs on June 13 (Thursday).

‘Defeat baffling’

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the defeat in elections was baffling as he thought that people would vote for the YSRCP by being appreciative of the fact that it fulfilled 99% of the promises made at the time of the 2019 elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manner in which the YSRCP suffered the rout in spite of the good done by it for the masses had no comparison in the country. The YSRCP’s credibility was intact to a considerable extent, and it was only a matter of time before it became resilient.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the YSRCP’s strength in the Legislative Assembly largely depleted, but it had a majority in the Council. The NDA government in the State could have criminal cases registered against the YSRCP leaders, but nothing more would happen.

The YSRCP chief said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu committed a sin by not asking for Special Category Status (SCS) in spite of having the required bargaining power in the Lok Sabha with an impressive tally of 16 MPs.

Opposition party status

Mr. Naidu would eventually pay the price for it, he stated. He raised the doubt whether the NDA allies would rise above petty politics and give the “opposition party” status to the YSRCP in the Legislative Assembly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.