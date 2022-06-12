Will fight for Konaseema farmers, says Pawan Kalyan

Blames government for ‘crop holiday’ in the eregion

Jana Sena Party president K. Pawan Kalyan has said that the prevailing situation of crop holiday being observed by the farmers in Konaseema, considered the rice bowl of the State, is due to the failure of the State government.

In a press release on Friday, Mr. Kalyan said the government did not clear the arrears to the farmers who sold paddy and it, and also failed to complete irrigation works such as repairs to canals, desilting and strengthening the canal embankments.

He said due to prevailing difficult situations, the farmers of the region decided not to cultivate paddy. “It is so painful that such a pathetic situation has been repeated after around 11 years. The farmers of Konaseema are writing letters to the government that they can’t raise paddy crops in the first season. They have decided to observe crop holiday under the aegis of Konaseema Rythu Parirakshana Samithi. Any government schemes are meant for the farmers, who are feeding the people. Such farmers have made it clear that they can’t cultivate the crops,” Mr. Kalyan said.

“As per my knowledge, crop holiday was observed in Konaseema way back in 2011. It shook the nation and leaders of about 13 national parties visited Konaseema and learned about the issues of the farmers. They made some guidelines to avoid such situations in future,” Mr. Kalyan added.

The Jana Sena Party would extend support to the farmers and will fight till the farmers get justice by exerting pressure on the government, Mr. Kalyan said.