Will fight foisted cases against Naidu legally, politically, say TDP MLAs from Prakasam district

September 23, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ONGOLE

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs from Prakasam district have resolved to continue to protest the ‘‘illegal’‘ arrest of its supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, on “trumped up” charges in the skill development scam.

TDP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N. Balaji, speaking to the media after the completion of the party’s MLAs and Assembly incharges’ meeting here on Saturday, said that it was decided to take TDP’s ‘Babu surety-Bhavishyathu ki guarantee‘ campaign to the grassroots in the State ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Mr. Balaji alleged that “vindictive YSRCP” had put Mr. Naidu, a septuagenarian, in jail as it got unnerved by the swelling public support garnered by TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh ahead of the polls and stressed that the case against Mr. Naidu was a foisted one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, TDP MLA from Kondepi, Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, urged the TDP cadre not to lose heart and that the party is determined to fight the case legally and also in the people’s court. Conducting Assembly proceedings amidst a large number of Marshals did not bring credit to the Jagan government, he said while justifying the party’s decision to boycott the Assembly session.

Speaking on the issues concerning the district, TDP MLA from Parchur, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, said it was unfortunate the ruling YSRCP was busy politicking and remained indifferent to the completion of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda project or the repairs to the Obul Reddy Gundalakamma reservoir at a time when severe drought gripped the district.

Deletion of votes

Mr. Sambasiva Rao alleged that YSRCP had deleted the names of more than 25,000 TDP sympathisers in each of the 12 Assembly constituencies in the district by filing Form-7 applications with the Election Commission and added that the party would approach the Commission seeking corrective measures. He also said the TDP would constitute a legal cell to fight the cases of more than 3,000 party activists booked for staging protests supporting Mr. Naidu in the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.