Will ensure water for every acre in State: Anil Kumar

“From Srikakulam to Kuppam, every acre of land will get ample water for agriculture purpose,” Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar has said.

Mr. Anil Kumar visited the Pothyreddypadu head regulator, Banakacharla cross regulator and Velugodu reservoir on Friday.

Later, the Minister took stock of the situation at these projects and at the HNSS, Telugu Ganga, and SRBC canals.

Later addressing the media, Mr. Anil Kumar said that a plan was being drawn to widen the HNSS main canal, the SRBC Right and Left canals, and the Telugu Ganga canals in a bid to draw more water.

“The district will not have shortage of irrigation water,” he asserted.

Reservoirs brimming

“All the tanks and reservoirs in the State are brimming with water, thanks to excessive rains received this year,” he observed.

Mr. Anil Kumar said that the government was determined to complete all the pending irrigation projects in the State in the next five years.

MLAs T. Arthur (Nandikotkur), Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Panyam), Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy (Nandyal), and Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy (Srisailam); Joint Collector Ravi Pattanshetti; and Water Resources CE Narayana Reddy and SE Sriramachandra Murthy were among others who accompanied the Minister.