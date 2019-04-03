Will ensure TTD funds are not diverted, says Bhumana

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, YSRCP candidate for the Tirupati Assembly constituency, has assured that, if elected, he will ensure that the TTD funds are not diverted for non-religious purpose in future.

In a promise that could have far-reaching impact on the thousands of voters in the TTD circles, Mr. Reddy said unlike the present government that ‘blatantly diverted’ TTD funds for the purposes other than those explicitly stated in the TTD Act, the YSRCP, when elected to power, would put to use the funds of Lord Venkateswara only for religious purpose and for propagation of the Hindu Dharma.

Addressing the ‘Meet the Press’ here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy recalled the schemes taken up during his four-year-stint as chairman of TTD Trust Board and Tirupati Urban Development Authority (TUDA), such as Kalyanamasthu, Dalitha Govindam, construction of ‘Vishnu Nivasam’, pilgrims’ accommodation complex, launch of SVBC Channel and establishment of SV Vedic University. His priority would be to better the lives of the 1.50 lakh dwellers of the 42 slums in the city, he added.