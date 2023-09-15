Will ensure that all devotees get darshan of Garuda Seva in Tirumala: TTD EO

September 15, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - TIRUMALA

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy on Thursday said that the temple administration was taking all steps to ensure that every devotee has a glimpse of the grand procession of ‘Garuda Seva’ slated on September 22.

Briefing the media after a marathon inspection of arrangements being made for the nine-day annual Salakatla Brahmotsavams scheduled to commence from September 18, Mr. Dharma Reddy said over one lakh devotees can witness the daily processions comfortably from the open-top galleries along the mada streets encircling the shrine.

Amid anticipations of a turnout of over three to four lakh devotees, special entry points have been set up at all the four corners of the town. Devotees who are denied entry into the mada streets and are stranded on the inner and outer ring roads will be allowed through these special points - Supatham, Govinda Nilayam beside Vasanth mandapam, Medarmitta and the new Annadanam complex road (at the northeast corner) to witness the procession of Garuda Seva.

Mr. Dharma Reddy said that the procession of Garuda Seva will commence at 7 p.m. in the evening and is likely to be extended beyond 1 a.m. All efforts will be made to ensure that every visiting devotee has darshan of the procession, even if it means extending the duration of the procession, he said.

He also appealed to devotees to cooperate with the TTD security and administrative staff.