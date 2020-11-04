Will ensure rightful share of development to BCs: Minister

1.26 lakh out of 4 lakh volunteer and village secretariat jobs for BC youth, says Peddireddy

The YSR Congress government will ensure the rightful share of development to the Backward Classes (BCs), in sharp contrast to the TDP regime, which used them merely as a vote bank for furthering its interests, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Speaking at a thanksgiving function organised to hail Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for making 56 persons as chairpersons and 675 as directors to various BC corporations here on Wednesday, he said the Chief Minister had fulfilled the promise made during the pre-election ‘BC Garjana’.

“The formation of so many corporations is a historic decision to empower the Backward Classes,” Mr. Reddy elaborated, even as slogans like ‘Thank You CM Sir’ rent the air.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said that 1.26 lakh out of the 4 lakh volunteer and village secretariat jobs were earmarked for the BC youth. He also added that the recently-vacated legislative council seat was also given away to this community. In the same vein, he asked the chairpersons and members to focus on getting the State schemes across to the real beneficiaries.

‘Free from social shackles’

District in-charge Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, speaking via video conference, said four posts of chairpersons and 53 directors were allocated to Chittoor district and credited Peddireddy for the same. Government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy said the BC communities were free from social shackles for the first time in seventy years.

APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja said YSRC regime identified the communities as the ‘backbone’ of the society and accused the previous TDP regime of ‘backstabbing’ them. Chittoor MP N.Reddeppa, MLAs B.Karunakar Reddy (Tirupati), B.Madhusudhan Reddy (Srikalahasti), M.Ravi (Puthalapattu), P.Dwarakanath Reddy (Thamballapalle) spoke, while corporation chairpersons from the district viz., ‘Bullet’ Suresh (Mudaliar), Muralidhar (Pala Ekari), Vanitha (Vannekula) and Santhi (Ediga) were honoured on the occasion.