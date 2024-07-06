Will ensure quality treatment for the poor in government hospitals, says A.P. Health Minister

Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare, and Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar Yadav has said that the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh is committed to ensuring quality treatment through government hospitals to every poor person in the State.

Speaking at a programme organised after the inauguration of Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centre, also called Urban Primary Health Centre, at Yanamalakaduru in Penamaluru mandal on July 6 (Saturday), the Minister said, “The State government is giving top priority to health care and has implemented several measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases such as diarrhoea and viral fevers during the rainy season.”

Special Chief Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu, and Penamaluru MLA B. Prasad joined him in the inauguration of the centre, built by Velagapudi Narasimha Rao and Raj Kumar of the Velagapudi Trust.

Appreciating the services rendered by the two, the Minister said, “Taking a cue from them, the public should cooperate with us in setting up quality facilities at the government health centres.”

He listed various facilities available at the centre, which would be useful for the poor in not just Yanamalakaduru but also to those from Patamata and Tadigadapa.

The Minister added that the government would strive to overcome all challenges in the health sector during the next five years, and probe all irregularities that were reportedly committed during the YSRCP regime.

“There will be thorough investigations and action will be taken against those found guilty,” Mr. Satya Kumar Yadav said.

Mr. Krishna Babu pointed out how one in every four persons had lifestyle diseases such as high BP, diabetes, etc, and said it was important for people to come for regular check-ups.

He said screening for three types of cancers related to breast, cervical, and oral health would begin across the State on August 15.

Expressing his gratitude to the Minister and the Velagapudi Trust in the construction of a UPHC in his constituency, Mr. Prasad requested the Minister to ensure that the facilities were made available 24/7 here.