Will ensure hassle-free darshan to devotees: Y.V.

Former YSRCP MP Y.V. Subba Reddy, who was selected by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the post of the chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), on Friday promised to initiate measures to ensure quick and hassle-free darshan to the devotees visiting Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.
“I will ensure that every paisa donated by the devotees is properly utilised,” he said in a conversation with The Hindu here.
Temple priests Venugopala Deekshitulu and Govindarajulu Deekshitulu met Mr. Subba Reddy at Tadepalli, and blessed him. They also gave him the Lord’s ‘prasadam’.
“Assuming charge may take a week’s time,” he said, referring to the delay in the incumbent chairman, Putta Sudhakar Yadav, demitting office.
