Will ensure clean drinking water to every household, says NTR district Collector Srijana

Seasonal diseases like diarrhoea, malaria, dengue see a rise in rainy season, and the administration will be on alert, she says after assuming charge

Published - June 26, 2024 11:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
NTR district Collector G. Srijana going round the Collectorate after taking charge, in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

NTR district Collector G. Srijana going round the Collectorate after taking charge, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

We will test drinking water regularly to ensure clean water is supplied to every household in the district, says NTR district Collector Srijana Gummalla.

Ms. Srijana was speaking after assuming charge as district Collector in Vijayawada on June 26 (Wednesday).

Ms. Srijana was one among the 18 IAS officers who had been transferred in the second major shuffle on June 23. She was previously Collector and District Magistrate of Kurnool. She had earlier worked as Municipal Commissioner of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation. Her stint in the GVMC during the pandemic had won her praise.

After offering prayers at the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamywarla Devasthanam, Ms. Srijana said she would strive hard for the overall development of the district. She said she felt happy to have returned to Vijayawada after rendering her services here as Sub Collector in 2015-16.

“Seasonal diseases like diarrhoea, malaria, dengue see a rise in rainy season. The administration will be on alert and ensure that clean water is supplied to the public. In the event of any person falling sick, we will ensure that they get the best treatment,” Ms. Srijana said.

Krishna District Collector D.K. Balaji, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar, Joint Collector P. Sampath Kumar were among those who congratulated her.

