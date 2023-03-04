Will draw my pay only after cooks and ayahs receive theirs, says Principal Secretary

March 04, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST

Praveen Prakash announces his resolve after delay in payment of mid-day meal staff salaries was brought to his notice

VIJAYAWADA

To regulate timely payment of salaries to the cooks engaged for the mid-day meal programme (Jagananna Gorumudda) and ayahs employed to clean toilets in the government schools under Mana Badi Naadu-Nedu programme, Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash has declared that henceforth he would draw his salary every month only after the 84,000 cooks and 66,000 ayahs were paid their monthly wages.

As part of his regular inspection of schools, he visited a Zilla Parishat school in Kakinada on Saturday where the issue of delay in payment of salaries to the cooks and ayahs was brought to his notice. Responding to it, Mr. Praveen Prakash directed the officials and staff to be prompt in making payments to the workers. To regulate the payments, he said he would draw his own salary every month only after the noon meal programme Director Nidhi Menon certified that all cooks and ayahs across the State had received their salaries for that month.

Explaining that payments for these workers was a five-step process, he said any stage could cause delay in the procedure. He asked the staff to prepare and scrutinise the bills for payment in time and ensure that they reached the workers.

Later, Mr. Praveen Prakash visited the dining area where children were eating their lunch and affectionately hand-fed almost every student in the room.

21/90 rule campaign

“Behaviour change is a tough task. We have kick-started a 21/90 rule campaign in all schools to bring about a positive change in the outlook of teachers and staff,” he told The Hindu.

Elaborating on the campaign, he said he tried to inculcate a sense of responsibility in teachers and staff through his regular visits to schools and explaining to them the concept of the 21/90 rule. “It takes 21 days to create a habit and 90 days to make it part of your lifestyle. After you complete the 90 days, the habit will be as much a part of your daily lifestyle as brushing your teeth,” he said.

“We want the teachers and staff to commit to the cause of achieving the goal set by the Chief Minister who is keen on upscaling the standards of education in the State,” he said.

Reacting to reports that some children had not been using the shoes given to them under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, he said some children in government schools might take time to build new habits. “It is our responsibility to mould them in a positive way,” he said, directing teachers to ensure effective monitoring of the schemes with the help of the volunteer network.