Will declare Seema drought-prone for 10 years: Pawan

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Friday announced that he would declare the Rayalaseema region a drought-prone region for the next 10 years if voted to power.

The move would fetch the region tax incentives and subsidies for entrepreneurs to set up industries, the JSP chief said.

Speaking at Nandikotkur in Kurnool district, Mr. Kalyan promised to set up a cultural academy that would honour poets and artists in order to encourage the culture, literature and arts of the Seema region.

Earlier, Mr. Kalyan visited Konidela village in the district where he interacted with women and farmers. There, he said that he was happy to visit the village as it was named after his surname ‘Konidela’.

Irrigation plans

Stating that there was an acute shortage of water, both for human consumption as well as for irrigation, Mr. Kalyan said water would be pumped through the KC Canal for two crops and other water bodies under the Sangameswaram and Sivapuram lift irrigation projects.

Mr. Kalyan said steps would be taken to provide water to each and every acre under the Muchumarri project’s ayacut area.

The JSP chief questioned Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s move of doling out only two phases of farm waiver, instead of the promised five. Mr. Kalyan added that if voted to power, he would waive all the remaining farm loans and provide financial assistance to dairy and meat industries.

Free laptops for students

The JSP chief said Intermediate students would be provided with free laptops and an amount of ₹2,000 crore would be allocated under a venture capital fund to young entrepreneurs from the SC/ST communities.Skill development centres would be set up in every mandal in the State, along with degree and polytechnic institutions, and houses and plots would be distributed to people living below the poverty line, he said.

The JSP chief also made a slew of other promises. The party would introduce free education from Class I to post-graduation and a common school system would be launched to unite all communities, he said, adding that a single-fee payment system would be brought into force for the benefit of students appearing for competitive examinations.

Talking about his plans for the Police Department, Mr. Kalyan said that all the vacant posts would be filled and notifications would be issued for recruiting 25,000 special police commando posts in the State if he was voted to power.