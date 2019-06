The new Superintendent of Police of Vizianagaram B.Raja Kumari on Friday said that she would give priority to controlling liquor and sand mafia as per the guidelines of the government.

She said that belt shops would be removed in all villages and illegal sand mining would be controlled. Ms. Raja Kumari worked as the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada before taking over the current position. Her predecessor A.R. Damodar was directed to report to the DGP’s office.