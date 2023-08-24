Will continue to fight against removal of names from voters’ list in Andhra Pradesh: Payyavula

August 24, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Telugu Desam Party senior leader Payyavula Kesavulu on Thursday said the party would continue to fight the irregularities resorted to by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in removing genuine voters citing illogical reasons.

Speaking to the media here, Mr. Kesavulu hailed the suspension of the BLOs and district-level officers for their involvement in removing the voters from the list illegally. “This is only the beginning; more and more suspensions will follow,” he said.

“It is unjust on the part of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government to remove voters for the reason that they have not stayed at the respective places for five consecutive years. Does this not apply to Mr. Jagan, who holds a vote in Pulivendula, though he has been away from there for three decades?” he questioned.

He said the TDP would approach the Central Election Commission with all the evidence to prove the irregularities of the State government. Mr Kesavulu said it was a welcome sign that the CEC had ordered a thorough inquiry into the episode.