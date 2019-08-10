Will continue to fight against NMC Bill, says IMA-AP head

The Indian Medical Association’s Andhra Pradesh wing president Daggumati Sreehari Rao on Friday made it clear that all the associations of doctors, including IMA, would continue their agitation against the National Medical Commission Bill-2019 regardless of the Bill getting the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind.

“The implementation of the Bill would lead to deterioration of the entire healthcare system in India. Nobody would know who is a qualified doctor and who is not,” Dr. Sreehari Rao told The Hindu.

Dr. Sreehari Rao said that there were fears that managements of educational institutions would continue to fleece parents and students with hefty fees as they were given control over 50% seats in their respective colleges

“The government, which is supposed to protect the interests of the students, is supporting the managements through legislation. It is highly unwarranted. Only those from super-rich families can pursue medical education in the future,” he said.

“The Community Health Providers system would lead to further deterioration of quality service to the patients. Instead of creating a new system, It should appoint MBBS doctors in rural areas while providing job security, higher salaries and better facilities. Many MBBS graduates do not have jobs and their services can be used appropriately instead of depending on the so-called Community Health Providers,” he said.

‘States kept in dark’

Dr. Sreehari Rao expressed concern over keeping State governments in the dark while passing the NMC Bill. “The medical and health sector is under the concurrent list. But the State governments were not consulted over the Bill which was introduced in place of the Indian Medical Council Act-1956,” he said.

The IMA-AP president felt that domination of non-medical officers in the Commission would be detrimental to the interests of the healthcare system in the country. According to him, a high-level meeting with all the doctors’ associations would be convened shortly to chalk out an action plan to step up pressure on the government to make necessary changes in the NMC.