Will continue to expose SEC’s biased functioning: Sajjala

‘He ignored the release of manifesto by TDP for the apolitical panchayat polls’

State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar is like a passing cloud, whose stint will end in two months, but the government will be at the helm for a longer period, Adviser (Public Affairs) to the government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said.

“The SEC has been going overboard in passing comments against the government and our leaders, ignoring the flaws of the Opposition. We will continue to expose his biased functioning. I have held various positions in the party. The SEC need not judge as to who should speak what in our party while totally ignoring the release of manifesto by TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu for the panchayat polls that are apolitical and are not conducted on party symbols,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said while addressing the media at the party central office at Tadepalli on Friday.

‘Impatient, vindictive’

“The SEC seems to be working as a political activist under the direction of Mr. Naidu. He has been stepping out of his purview and acting impatiently. Those in that post will have to be mature enough, be responsible, and work for the smooth conduct of polls,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“The SEC is being vindictive and is misusing his constitutional powers. While he has to perform his duties as a referee, he has been biased towards a single party. He is enforcing his personal agenda,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy alleged.

Principal Secretary (Panchayat Raj) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi was a victim of the SEC’s “impatience and anger,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

Everyone had seen the way Mr. Naidu had treated Mr. Dwivedi when he was the Chief Electoral Officer in 2019, the YSRCP leader said.

“Mr. Naidu had rushed to the CEO office and terrorised him. The CEO could have registered a case against him, but he had maintained restraint. Such maturity is not seen in Mr. Ramesh Kumar,” he alleged.

“Why did Mr. Ramesh Kumar bring the panchayat elections to the forefront instead of the MPTC and ZPTC elections, which were stopped in March last? Why did he issue a fresh schedule instead of resuming from the point from where they were postponed?” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy questioned.