Will contest from Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat again in 2024 elections, says former CBI Joint Director Lakshminarayana

December 09, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana has said that he will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat again in the 2024 elections.

Mr. Lakshminarayana was addressing the media here on Friday after launching the new initiative of the JD Foundation.

“I will decide at an appropriate time on whether I will join a political party, or start a new party, or contest as an Independent,” he said.

“It is almost confirmed that I will be contesting from Visakhapatnam as people of the city have showered a lot of love and affection on me during the previous elections. But which party I will join, or will I start something of my own, is to be decided. Joining a political party depends on matching of wavelengths, ideology, and a few more aspects,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

In 2019, Mr. Lakshminarayana, popularly known as JD, had contested for the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha seat on the Jana Sena Party (JSP) ticket and could garner 2.88 lakh votes, which was close to 23% vote share. Over a short period of time, he had gained considerable following, and many had even expected him to win. But he stood third in the race.

JD Foundation initiative

Earlier, speaking about the new initiative of the JD Foundation (Join for Development Foundation), Mr. Lakshminarayana said it would be offering free coaching for about 1,000 aspirants keen on attempting the constable and SI selections.

“The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced recruitment of 6,511 candidates as constables and Sub Inspections (SIs). Keeping this in view, the JD Foundation will offer free coaching both in the online and offline forms to about 1,000 selected candidates,” he said.

Coaching would be imparted by the Hyderabad-based coaching institute, IACE.

Mr. Lakshminarayana said a preliminary test would be conducted for selection of the 1,000 candidates across 38 centres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Of the 38 centres, 35 were in Andhra Pradesh, 21 of them in the North Coastal region alone, he said.

The selected candidates would be given free coaching till the final test was conducted, he added.

“We will prepare them for the preliminary examination. The qualified candidates will be given coaching for the mains and interview. The coaching will be both for the written and physical tests,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

For details on the test and coaching, the aspirants could call mobile number 9533200400.