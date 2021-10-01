Will consider suggestions on EoDB, says Niti Aayog CEO

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2021 01:26 IST

BJP national general secretary D. Purandeswari and president of Vizag Development Council (VDC) O. Naresh Kumar met Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kanth in Delhi on Thursday and submitted a letter containing suggestions on improving the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB).

The suggestions made include: Making GST payable on receipt of payment and not at the time of raising invoice, allowing input credit of GST on payments made by one State to another considering the ‘One nation, One tax’ principle, reducing penal interest on delayed payments, not exceeding bank lending rate. They sought reducing it from the current 18% to 10%, the penal interest rate should be implemented in all departments like IT, GST, ESI and PF.

Advertising

Advertising

Similarly, the cost of doing business should to be reduced. They said that while the Centre sells power at ₹3 a unit, the States are selling them at ₹9 a unit, the delays in payments by State governments should be resolved, arrest provisions should be reviewed for all departments, particularly, for MSME companies and local chambers of commerce/trade bodies should be involved in conciliation proceedings, before an arrest is made.

Mr. Naresh Kumar also said that many assesses were making mistakes in the filing of returns and presently there was no facility to revise or amend the returns and the GSTN should consider allowing amendment of submitted returns, subject to reasonable restrictions, to avoid lot of litigation as the department was issuing notices for these clerical errors and consuming a huge amount of time for both dealers and the department.

The Niti Aayog CEO appreciated our suggestions and said that he would form a team to make a detailed note of each proposal and hold discussions on it before taking any decision on it, Mr. Naresh added.