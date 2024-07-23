GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will conduct inquiry into substandard Nadu-Nedu works done under YSRCP regime, says Nara Lokesh

Introduction of initiatives like CBSE curriculum, IB syllabus, TOEFL training, etc. without proper planning has created confusion, says the HRD Minister

Published - July 23, 2024 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh has stated that a comprehensive inquiry would be initiated into the Nadu-Nedu works taken up by the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State.

Replying to a question by Telani Sravan Kumar and others in the Assembly on Tuesday, Mr. Lokesh said that Nadu-Nedu works were taken up in 15,713 schools under Phase 1, and in 22,311 schools in Phase 2. “The previous government released ₹8,524 crore for these works, and an additional budget of ₹3,088 crore was required. The works executed were of substandard and poor quality. The government would conduct a thorough inquiry to find out who were the contractors, how the works were executed, etc.,” he said.

Mr. Lokesh said that the State government’s top priority was to cleanse the education system in the State “from KG to PG”.

“The government has kick-started the process and is reviewing various programmes. The focus would be on learning outcomes. The previous government has messed up the system with lopsided policies. Introduction of CBSE curriculum, IB, TOEFL, etc. without proper planning has created confusion,” Mr. Lokesh said.

The government will fill vacant teacher posts through a mega DSC. Government schools will be strengthened and brought on par with private schools, the Minister said.

