Will complete TIDCO houses by end of this year, says Minister

‘Government has an action plan to hand over the units to the beneficiaries in phases’

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) A. Suresh has said that TIDCO houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries in a phased manner by the end of this year.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Suresh denied reports in a section of the media that the government had neglected the construction of TIDCO houses.

“The government has a plan of action for completing the TIDCO houses. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has been reviewing the progress of the project from time to time,” the Minister said.

“About 40,000 houses will be completed under Phase I by the end of May; 90,000 houses under Phase II by June; 65,000 houses under Phase III by September; and 62,000 houses under Phase IV by December. So, by the end of this year, about 2.62 lakh houses will be handed over to the beneficiaries,” Mr. Suresh explained.

Dig at TDP

The TDP government had promised to construct 5 lakh houses, invited tenders for 4.54 lakh houses, and grounded 3.13 lakh houses, the Minister said.

When we reviewed the status of TIDCO houses after coming into power in 2019, we found that work was in progress in respect of 81,000 houses, he added. They lacked basic infrastructure such as water supply, sewage treatment plant (STP), and roads, he alleged.

The TDP government had tried to put a burden of ₹7.20 lakh on each beneficiary by asking them to pay an instalment of ₹3,000 per month for 20 years, Mr. Suresh said.

“But the YSRCP government has asked the beneficiaries to pay ₹1 per unit and is bearing the total cost. The YSRCP government is committed to the welfare of the people,” he said.