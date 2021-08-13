Will complete pending works soon, says new Guntakal DRM

TIRUPATI

13 August 2021 01:21 IST

K. Venkataramana Reddy, who took over as the new Divisional Railway Manager of Guntakal, announced that pending railway works in Tirupati would be completed at the earliest.

During his maiden visit to the Tirupati railway station after taking charge, Mr. Reddy inspected the station premises and said the road under-bridge (RUB) coming up at the sixth platform would be completed soon. He enquired about the progress of work with the engineering officials. He said work on the underbridge at Rayala Cheruvu Road, which provides an easy access to the southern side of Tirupati, would also be over soon. He later made a window trail inspection towards Pakala junction.

Mr. Reddy was welcomed by Additional DRM Surya Narayana, Station Director K. Satyanarayana, and Senior Divisional Operations Manager Balaji Kiran among others.