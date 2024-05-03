Will complete Godavari-Penna interlinking project if elected to power, says Kanna Laksminarayana

May 03, 2024 12:10 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - SATTENAPALLI (PALNADU)

Alleging that YSRCP Minister Ambati Rambabu failed to develop and address the persisting problems of people in the Sattenapalli Assembly constituency for the past five years, TDP candidate and former Minister Kanna Lakshminarayana has assured that he would solve the irrigation and drinking water problem in the constituency and develop it.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, a five-time MLA, was elected four times from Pedakurapadu and once from Guntur West during his stint in Congress. Before joining the TDP, he also served as the president of the Andhra Pradesh BJP unit. Now, he is contesting from Sattenapalli against a two-time MLA Mr. Rambabu.

Speaking to The Hindu during his campaign, Mr. Lakshminarayana recalled that when he was MLA from the adjacent Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency, he constructed lift irrigation projects, check dams, and others for the benefit of the farmers there.

Reacting to the water problems in Sattenapalli, Mr. Lakshminarayana said that interlinking the Godavari with the Penna would be the only solution. He added that the TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu commenced that project between 2014 and 2019, and the works continued till the end of his governance. But, when YSRCP formed the government in the State, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy deliberately ignored the Godavari-Penna interlinking project, Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged. He further added that Mr. Rambabu also did not show any interest in completing the project and neglected the farmers and other sections of people in the constituency.

Stating that Sattenapalli town has a drainage problem, the TDP leader said he would construct proper drainage systems and roads and provide 100% tap water connections in the constituency. Adding that the YSRCP government failed to build houses for the poor, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he would ensure that each eligible person has a house once the TDP forms the government after these elections.

He said that constructing a railway gate at Atchampet and widening the Perecharla-Piduguralla road are other priority issues. He alleged that the sale of ganja and narcotic drugs was rampant in Sattenapalli, and the YSRCP government had to take responsibility for that.